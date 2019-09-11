Two people were arrested after one of them attempted to kill the other, leading to a shootout.
Andrew Young, 32, and Isabelle Jolley, 18, were each charged with multiple felonies after an Aug. 29 confrontation in which Jolley attempted to kill Young, who retaliated by chasing her and shooting her in the knee. According to court records, Young had been arrested a month earlier for physically abusing Jolley.
According to probable cause affidavits, Jolley went to Young's house at the 600 block of W. 350 North before 9 p.m. with a gun with the intention of shooting him. Jolley reportedly pointed the gun at Young and pulled the trigger.
The gun did not fire and Young knocked the weapon from Jolley's hand. Young picked up the gun and chased her.
Jolley entered her car and attempted to drive away. As she was fleeing, Young opened fire, shooting her in the knee. Jolley also had a cut on her cheek, but it was unclear what caused it.
Jolley called 911 and attempted to drive herself to Bingham Memorial Hospital. She stopped at a Maverik gas station.
Deputies and an ambulance arrived and found Jolley bleeding in the driver's seat of her car.
While first responders were attempting to treat Jolley, her mother, Gwendolyn Barrington, 49, arrived and began yelling at the deputies. Barrington did not obey commands to stay back from the car so the emergency technicians could treat her daughter, according to court records.
When a deputy warned Barrington that she could be arrested, she reportedly struck him in the eye. She was arrested and taken to Bingham County Jail.
Barrington remained uncooperative at the jail, where she attempted to bite a deputy who was removing her necklace. She yelled at jail staff and asked where Young was and yelled that he had shot her daughter.
Young admitted to Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies that he chased and shot at Jolley.
Jolley said she wanted to kill Young. She obtained the gun from her father's house in Firth.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said he believes there was some kind of relationship between Young and Jolley. According to court records, Jolley had filed for a civil protection order against Young. Barrington also told deputies she had a civil protection order against him.
The shootout was not the first incident of violence involving the trio.
Young was arrested for felony domestic battery on July 11 after he reportedly threw Jolley against a metal sink, cutting her leg. The incident happened at his residence, the same location Jolley went to shoot Young. The probable cause affidavit states they were in a cohabitating relationship.
The report also states Young threw Barrington against the floor, for which he was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Young was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle, all punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bail was set at $200,000.
Jolley was charged with attempted murder, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Her bail was set at $200,000.
Barrington was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel and assault on a correction officer, both punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bail was set at $50,000.
Young and Barrington have preliminary hearings scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Bingham County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled for Jolley.