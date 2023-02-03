Joseph D. Hornof

Joseph D. Hornof

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Jail

A Blackfoot man who was already a registered sex offender has been found guilty of distributing child pornography online. 

Joseph Hornof, 41, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison after he was already convicted of child sex abuse in 2009 in Bannock County. The maximum sentence is up to 40 years in prison.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.