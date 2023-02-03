A Blackfoot man who was already a registered sex offender has been found guilty of distributing child pornography online.
Joseph Hornof, 41, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison after he was already convicted of child sex abuse in 2009 in Bannock County. The maximum sentence is up to 40 years in prison.
Hornof was arrested in May 2021, and originally was charged with eight counts of publishing child pornography. The case was later moved to federal court.
Hornof came under investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tied several videos of child sexual abuse to Hornof's social media accounts. He also reportedly admitted to sexually abusing a child in 2012, after his registered sex offender designation.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states Hornof was found guilty on Jan. 25 after a three-day jury trial.
A judicial order states Hornof's attorney argued the case should be thrown out of federal court because his actions did not amount to "interstate commerce." Judge David Nye rejected that argument, writing that Hornof's use of the internet, and of computers bought in China and Vietnam met the standard for a federal case.
Hornof is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. May 1 in the United States Courthouse in Pocatello.
In addition to prison time, Hornof faces up to a $250,000 fine. Any belongings used in the commission of the crime, such as computers, are forfeited to law enforcement.
