A Blackfoot woman has been arrested after she reportedly failed to return a car to an Idaho Falls rental agency. 

A probable cause affidavit states Marisol Valadez, 23, rented a 2021 Kia Forte from Avis Budget Car Rental on Dec. 29 and was scheduled to return it on Dec. 30. 


