A Blackfoot woman has been arrested after she reportedly failed to return a car to an Idaho Falls rental agency.
A probable cause affidavit states Marisol Valadez, 23, rented a 2021 Kia Forte from Avis Budget Car Rental on Dec. 29 and was scheduled to return it on Dec. 30.
Valadez, however, reportedly never returned the car, which had an estimated value of $20,000.
The rental agency made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Valadez before reporting the car stolen on Feb. 14 to the Idaho Falls Police Department. The affidavit states the agency tried to contact Valadez at the phone number she had given only to learn it was her mother's phone number.
A Blackfoot Police Officer went to Valadez's address for a welfare check, but found no sign of her or the car.
The mother reportedly told the agency on Jan. 26 that no one had heard from Valadez in more than a month.
Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the car was found abandoned on Northgate Mile on Feb. 15.
The case against Valadez was filed on March 8 along with an arrest warrant. She reportedly turned herself into the jail on March 31.
Valadez was charged with grand theft of rented property, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 14 years. She was released to pretrial supervision after her arraignment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 14 in Bonneville County Court.
