A Blackfoot woman is facing aggravated battery charges after she reportedly attacked a woman with a baseball bat.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was walking with her boyfriend in March when Ashley Scott, 36, pulled up next to them in a vehicle and began yelling at them. The victim said Scott exited the car with the baseball bat and swung it at her.
The victim said she was able to deflect the first blow but that Scott hit her in the mouth with a second blow. The boyfriend was able to get the bat away from Scott, who fled the scene in her car. The victim said Scott had once dated her boyfriend and suspected that was the motive for the attack.
The boyfriend also said Scott approached them and that he got the bat away from her, but said he did not see Scott hit the victim because he was looking in a different direction. An officer observed the victim had a bruised lip. The boyfriend still had the bat and gave it to police as evidence.
Scott told Blackfoot Police Department officers she never exited her car or swung a baseball bat at the victim. Scott said she went to collect a saw.
Scott was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Though she was charged, the court issued a summons for Scott instead of an arrest warrant. Scott will be allowed to present herself in court rather than being arrested.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Bingham County Courthouse.