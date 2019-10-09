A Blackfoot woman has been sentenced to serve a year and a day in federal prison for making false statements to a federal officer, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Olivia Sabrina Jay, 23, lied to Fort Hall Police officers who responded to a residence on Sept. 14, 2018, where someone had been run over by a car, suffering severe injuries. Officers spoke to Jay, who said an intoxicated man had intentionally run over the victim. She later told the same story to an FBI special agent.
A witness later said Jay was driving the car, and she admitted she had lied, according to the release.
After serving her prison sentence, Jay will serve three years of supervised release.