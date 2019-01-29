Blue_alert

BOISE — The Senate has unanimously passed a bill to create a "blue alert" system in Idaho.

If it becomes law, alerts will be sent to media and cellphones, similar to "Amber Alerts" for missing children, when a police officer is killed or seriously injured and a suspect is at large. Thirty-one states, including Montana, Washington and Utah, are part of the National Blue Alert Network, which was established by Congress in 2015 .

The bill now heads to the House.

Under national program guidelines Blue Alerts may be issued when one of the following three sets of threshold criteria have been met:

• Death or serious injury of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty and the suspect(s) involved have not been apprehended.

• Threat to cause death or serious injury to a law enforcement officer.

• Law enforcement officer missing in connection with official duties.

Reporter Nathan Brown can be reached at 208-542-6757. Follow him on Twitter: @NateBrownNews.

Tags

Reporter, government and politics

Load comments