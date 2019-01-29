BOISE — The Senate has unanimously passed a bill to create a "blue alert" system in Idaho.
If it becomes law, alerts will be sent to media and cellphones, similar to "Amber Alerts" for missing children, when a police officer is killed or seriously injured and a suspect is at large. Thirty-one states, including Montana, Washington and Utah, are part of the National Blue Alert Network, which was established by Congress in 2015 .
The bill now heads to the House.
Under national program guidelines Blue Alerts may be issued when one of the following three sets of threshold criteria have been met:
• Death or serious injury of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty and the suspect(s) involved have not been apprehended.
• Threat to cause death or serious injury to a law enforcement officer.
• Law enforcement officer missing in connection with official duties.