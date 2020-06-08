On Friday, June 5th, the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a deceased male from the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The man has been identified as Miguel A. Rodriguez, a 44-year-old Idaho Falls resident. Mr. Rodriguez had previously been reported to IFPD as a missing person, and was last seen on April 17th, 2020.
On June 5th at approximately 6:00 p.m., Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch received multiple calls from people reporting a body in the river below the falls near Sportsman Park. Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies immediately responded to the river to locate the body.
An Idaho Falls Police Officer requested the assistance of a civilian boat and with their assistance was able to locate the body in the river. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded with a Sheriff’s Office boat, entered the water at South Tourist Park and met the IFPD
Officer and civilian boat upriver to complete the recovery.
The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to extend our condolences to Mr. Rodriguez’s family and friends. Thank you to personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department who were also dispatched to assist and render aid if possible, and to the civilian boat company who kindly assisted when asked to do so.
No additional information is available at this time.