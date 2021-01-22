A Boise man has been arrested after he reportedly stalked and threatened to kill a woman in Idaho Falls.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Javier Escobedo-Padilla, 40, also threatened to kill several friends of the victim and other witnesses.
The affidavit states three women reported Escobedo-Padilla to the Idaho Falls Police Department on Nov. 21. One of them had previously been in a relationship with him.
"All three persons had been receiving calls, text messages and Facebook messages from Javier threatening to burn down their homes, kill (the victim) and the others, distribute nude photos of (the victim), informing them he has hired someone to kill them, and a number of other threats and requests," the officer wrote in his affidavit.
The victim said Escobedo-Padilla regularly came to Idaho Falls to stalk her. The victim applied for a civil protection order on Sept. 4, and though it was granted, it was never served to Escobedo-Padilla.
According to the victim, Escobedo-Padilla took a non-consensual nude photograph of the victim. She said Escobedo-Padilla texted her the photo on Nov. 11, informing her he had shared it with another woman. That woman was a victim in an aggravated assault case in Clark County, in which Escobedo-Padilla is the defendant.
Police contacted the Clark County victim, saying she had received a friend request on Facebook from Escobedo-Padilla that same day. She said he told her to post the nude photo of the other victim, and that when she refused he reportedly threatened to kill her and her family, leading to the assault charge.
On Nov. 14 Escobedo-Padilla texted his ex-girlfriend in Idaho Falls saying he was on his way to her. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance after she called 911. She said she texted Escobedo-Padilla a photo of deputies at her home to stop him from returning.
On Nov. 20 the Idaho Falls victim called police again after her friend witnessed Escoedo-Padilla stealing the victim's phone from her car. He then reportedly posted the nude photo of her to her Facebook page using her account, then used her account to message several men on Facebook.
The victim said Escobedo-Padilla threatened her into meeting with him in Fort Hall. When she met with him, he reportedly threatened her with a knife. The victim said she convinced him to give her phone back.
On Nov. 21, Escobedo-Padilla reportedly sent the Idaho Falls victim messages every two minutes for an hour threatening to kill her if she called police until she blocked his number.
Police requested a warrant to arrest Escobedo-Padilla. Court records state the warrant was served Thursday. He was charged with video voyeurism, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison, and intimidating a witness, punishable with up to five years. He was denied bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in Bonneville District Court.