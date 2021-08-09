Javier Escobedo-Padilla was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to various crimes.
Escobedo-Padilla, 40, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism, second-degree stalking, a misdemeanor and witness intimidation. His five-year sentence is indeterminate, meaning he will be eligible for parole at the next available hearing. The sentence is the same for both the video voyeurism charge and witness intimidation charge, and will be served concurrently.
Escobedo-Padilla was arrested in January after his ex-girlfriend and her friends reported they had received threatening messages from him, including death threats.
"All three persons had been receiving calls, text messages and Facebook messages from Javier threatening to burn down their homes, kill (the victim) and the others, distribute nude photos of (the victim), informing them he has hired someone to kill them, and a number of other threats and requests," an Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in his affidavit.
The victim also reported Escobedo-Padilla had taken a nonconsensual nude photo of her and sent her a message saying he had sent it to another woman. That woman refused to spread the photo online at Escobedo-Padilla's request, and he responded by threatening to kill her.
Escobedo-Padilla regularly came to Idaho Falls to stalk the victim, she said. When the other woman refused to share the photo of the victim online, he broke into the victim's car, stole her phone and used it to post the photo to her social media accounts. He then used her account to contact several men.