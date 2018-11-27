BOISE — The Boise woman accused of an April killing, who is currently undergoing a mental health commitment, had been in a state hospital months before the murder, during which she made homicidal statements, before being found competent and released.
Kimberly Swa, 35 as of April, was not present in court Monday afternoon when her defense attorneys and the case’s prosecutors gathered for a status update on her case — she is still undergoing a 180-day commitment at a state hospital and undergoing treatment, according to Christian Collins, her defense attorney. That commitment will likely end in February, at which time authorities will decide if Swa is mentally competent to stand trial.
Although she has multiple cases open against her stretching back years, the most serious stems from April 12, when police and prosecutors say she stabbed David Vargas, 64, to death in his home at Boise’s Civic Plaza Apartments on Front Street, next to the Ada County Courthouse. She is charged with first-degree murder as a result.
The case has stalled as Swa, who was reportedly homeless at the time of the stabbing, undergoes treatment at the state hospital. Brian Naugle, the case’s prosecutor, said in court Monday if Swa is found incompetent to stand trial, he may file a motion for her to receive another evaluation.
Swa has a yearslong history with the criminal justice system, according to court records, and has been committed to state hospitals in Idaho before. On April 20, about a week after police say she killed Vargas, Dr. Christopher Waters, a psychologist, interviewed Swa at the Ada County Jail. He noted she had a history of “psychotic disorders” and had been committed to a state hospital before, from May 10, 2017, to Aug. 21, 2017. During that time, Waters wrote, Swa “made homicidal statements about killing specific family members because she believed they were responsible for her hospitalization.”
Nevertheless, Waters noted, Swa “was eventually discharged to jail because she was found competent and did not appear to be benefiting from additional hospitalization.” He noted she stopped making homicidal statements but kept up with “bizarre and delusional statements.”
“In the past, she has been released from the hospital once she stopped displaying dangerous symptoms and appeared competent to make her own decisions in life and in court,” Waters wrote.
After being found competent and released to the jail, she was later released on bond, court records show, although there were specific conditions placed on her release.
In the April 20 interview at the Ada County Jail, Swa told Waters she believed she was dropped out of the sky by a spaceship and believed she was 73 years old, according to Waters’ report. She told him a “long disorganized story about being kidnapped by the FBI and giving birth to hundreds of children.”
She believed the first-degree murder charge against her was meaningless because she thought herself the “queen of a place on the border of the U.K.” and thus had diplomatic immunity, the psychologist wrote. She also laughed as she made a joke about going to the electric chair for her crimes, and toward the end of the interview giggled to herself without explaining why.
Swa’s attorneys included that report in motions filed asking Magistrate Judge Theresa Gardunia not to allow prosecutors to have another expert evaluate Swa’s competency. Prosecutors contended in a June motion they had a psychologist who “expressed some concerns about the methodology used to reach the initial evaluator’s conclusion of incompetency.”
The case is largely on hold as Swa continues her commitment.
“It’s my understanding that treatment is ongoing on and we are not there, in terms of where we need to be, as far as competence is concerned,” Collins, Swa’s attorney, said Monday.
Naugle, the prosecutor, said he would wait until Swa’s prescribed commitment is completed. He’d make his decision based on whether she is found competent to stand trial.
Attorneys agreed to meet for another update on the case Jan. 23.