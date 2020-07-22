A Bone man is in jail after he shot a family member and fired rounds at other family members and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies.
The shooting started around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Doug Rhoades, 62, fired a gun at several of his family members, hitting one individual. That man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
SWAT teams from the sheriff's office and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the residence. Rhoades reportedly fired at least two rounds at deputies and made threats toward them.
Law enforcement negotiated with Rhoades until about 4 a.m. Wednesday when he surrendered and was arrested.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Rhoades had been upset since Monday when he returned home from a funeral in Salmon where he had gotten into an altercation. A family member told deputies Rhoades had been "depressed and upset and mad at everyone."
On Tuesday, Rhoades got into a fight with a family member and became upset when another family member intervened, according to the probable cause affidavit. A female family member said Rhoades then left, returned with a handgun and fired in her direction. The woman said Rhoades was firing at her while she was with her son.
Rhoades then reportedly fired at two male family members. The victims were trying to evacuate the house and said Rhoades was yelling that he was going to kill people.
A male relative managed to subdue Rhoades after a brief struggle and take the gun from him. The man then told the others to leave.
The woman who Rhoades had shot at said she got to her house and turned around to see Rhoades pointing a rifle outside the window. She went to call 911, but had trouble getting service, according to the affidavit.
The woman heard a gunshot, then heard screaming from the man who had subdued Rhoades. That man had been shot. She got him into her car and intended to transport him to the hospital. An ambulance met them on the way and took the victim to the hospital.
After his arrest, Rhoades was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.
Rhoades' bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.