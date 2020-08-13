The Custer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the person involved in the shooting if 73-year-old Russell V. Liddle of Boise on Aug. 1 is Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman.
According to a news release, Zimmerman shot Liddle after Liddle confronted a group of 16 to 18 people camping at Tin Cup Campground. Liddle was not part of the group and was not known to the campers.
The news release said there was a verbal argument between Liddle and the campers that ended with shots being fired. Zimmerman shot at Liddle, killing him. The sheriff's office said members of the camping group performed life-saving measures, but were not able to revive Liddle.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, made of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, is managing the investigation, as is typical in officer involved shootings. An autopsy on Liddle's body is also being performed.
The Bonners Ferry Police Department told the Post Register they are not commenting on the incident. A news release published on the city's Facebook page Thursday said Zimmerman has not been placed on paid administrative leave.
"Chief Zimmerman made City administration aware of the incident shortly after it occurred and the City does not feel that administrative leave or other personnel action by the City of Bonners Ferry is necessary at this time as Chief Zimmerman’s actions were in no way related to his employment with the City of Bonners Ferry," the news release said.
The post also states that Zimmerman was "returning fire" when he shot Liddle and that Liddle was armed when he approached the camping group.