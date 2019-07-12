Wiley Dennert will serve as the new magistrate judge for Bonneville County.
Dennert is replacing former magistrate judge Steven Boyce who was appointed as the new district judge in May.
Magistrate judges are appointed by the Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission, which announced the decision Friday. Dennert was chosen among five candidates who interviewed for the job.
Magistrate judges serve for an 18-month probationary period, after which voters decide in a retention election whether to grant them another four years on the job.
Dennert received his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1997 and his law degree from BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School in 2000. He was a law clerk for former District Judge Gregory Anderson for two years before joining the law firm Nelson, Hall, Parry & Tucker in 2002.