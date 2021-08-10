A Bonneville County Jail inmate who was sentenced to prison Monday has reportedly escaped from jail.
According to a news release, Elias Daymon Diego-Bradley was on work detail Tuesday morning.
“At around 8:00 a.m. this morning, as the Work Detail crew was preparing to leave for the day’s tasks, Diego-Bradley fled the area on foot,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell wrote in the news release. “Deputies and Idaho Falls Police Officers have been searching the area around the jail and investigating whether or not others were involved in this escape. In addition, Deputies are seeking additional charges on Mr. Diego-Bradley for Felony Escape.”
Diego-Bradley, 20, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of one year in prison and up to five years. He had been charged with two counts of video voyeurism after he made a sexual video recording of a 17-year-old girl and shared it with the girl’s mother. The victim said she consented to the video being made, but not to him sharing it.
Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said the presentence investigator had considered Diego-Bradley a candidate for probation due to strong family support, but that he had lost that support. Spencer cited a parole officer who reported Diego-Bradley was defiant and frequently lied about his behavior.
Spencer said Diego-Bradley minimized his crime during the psychosexual evaluation.
“He claims no one was hurt, but I think the court can see today people were hurt by his behaviors, and he can’t comprehend that,” Spencer said.
Spencer said Diego-Bradley was at moderate risk to reoffend sexually, but at high risk of a general reoffense. However, he emphasized that Diego-Bradley was himself a teenager at the time of the offense and argued that he needs the opportunity to change the behavior. He asked for a sentence with a short fixed term with a longer indeterminate period.
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom argued for probation. Wixom also emphasized Diego-Bradley was a teenager. He argued that time in prison would “entrench” his behaviors rather than change them.
“These behaviors that we see, they’re inappropriate, and they need to be addressed, but they don’t need to be addressed inside of prison,” Wixom said.
Diego-Bradley said his actions were wrong. “I can’t express how guilty I feel for what I’ve done, and I take full responsibility for the accountability of my actions,” he said at the sentencing, one day before reportedly running from jail.
In addition to prison, Diego-Bradley was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Diego-Bradley is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office advised that Diego-Bradley should not be approached. Anyone who sees him can contact law enforcement at 208-529-1200.