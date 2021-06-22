A Bonneville County man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly choked and punched a woman in front of her children.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to reports of the altercation around 11:40 p.m. The deputy was told Roger Velasquez-Perez, 31, was on top of the victim and attacking her.
The deputy reported that when he arrived Velasquez-Perez was forcing the victim into the bedroom. The victim told the deputy she and Velasquez-Perez were arguing when Velasquez-Perez began slapping her.
The victim's children, who corroborated her story to the deputy, said they heard the altercation and entered the room to see Velasquez-Perez punching the victim in the face and pulling her hair.
The victim said Velasquez-Perez began to shout that he "was going to kill this (expletive) dog" and started choking the victim. One of the children called 911.
The deputy reported seeing red marks on the back of the victim's neck, on her face and on her back.
Velasquez-Perez denied hitting or choking the victim, saying he only punched a door.
Velasquez-Perez was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, felony domestic violence, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 6 in Bonneville County Court. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.