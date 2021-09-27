Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A Bonneville County man who reportedly attempted to ram a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy with a Ford F-150 has been arrested.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Augustus Gokey, 24, was wanted on several warrants when he was arrested. He had reportedly fled from two traffic stops Friday, and the deputy was outside Gokey's home around 1:45 a.m. Saturday watching to see if he would return.
During the second attempt to stop Gokey he reportedly told law enforcement over the phone that he was on "all of the drugs" and that he had a gun.
After the second failed traffic stopGokey returned to his home on North Wright Road. The deputy activated his lights and positioned his patrol car so that it blocked Gokey from leaving.
Gokey reportedly repositioned his truck so the front was pointed at the driver's side front seat of the patrol car. The deputy wrote that he repositioned the patrol car so that the truck could not hit the driver's side. He wrote that Gokey yelled at him to "stop and to leave him alone."
Gokey reportedly accelerated and crashed the front of the Ford F-150 into the front of the patrol car. He then reportedly used the truck to push pass the patrol car and escape.
Another deputy arrived and pursued Gokey. The deputy also pursued Gokey after checking that the patrol car was still safe to drive.
Spike strips were deployed outside of Rocky Mountain Middle School. Gokey hit the spikes and continued to drive. A sheriff's office news release said Gokey reached speeds of 70 mph while driving ondeflated tires.
Gokey's truck overturned as he was making a turn. He surrendered to deputies. A passenger in Gokey's truck also was arrested for warrants. Two grams of methamphetamine were found on Gokey, and two grams of marijuana were found inside the truck.
Gokey was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, both punishable with up to five years in prison, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, also a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Bonneville County Court.