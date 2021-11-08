A Bonneville County man has been arrested one month after he reportedly attacked a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office first spoke to Chad Brizzee, 41, and the victim in October immediately after the reported incident.
The victim said Brizzee attacked her following an argument, punching and slapping her several times in the face. The responding deputy observed that the victim's face was bleeding from her nose and mouth.
The victim said she tried to call police, but was stopped by Brizzee when he took her phone from her hand. She said she fled the residence with Brizzee in pursuit. She made it to a neighbor's house and used a phone to call 911.
A deputy responded to the call and knocked on Brizzee's door. He did not respond. According to the probable cause affidavit, there were multiple security cameras on the property, and a sign warning visitors that they were in the crosshairs of a rifle. The victim reportedly told the deputy that Brizzee is hostile toward law enforcement.
The deputy reached Brizzee by phone, but he reportedly refused to exit the house or talk about what had happened. The deputy wrote that he needed Brizzee to exit the residence, and that Brizzee responded by telling him to "go through the courts."
Brizzee was arrested on or before Wednesday, according to court records. He was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with interfering with a telecommunication line, a misdemeanor.
Brizzee was released from Bonneville County Jail after posting a $35,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Court.