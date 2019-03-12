On March 10th, 2019 at approximately 9:48pm, Deputies were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 2300 block of Singingwood Dr. in Bonneville County. Upon arrival Deputies found that 21 year old Dakotah E. Taylor had been in an argument with his parents and began hitting his mother. During this time Taylor brandished a knife and made threats to stab his mother, at which time his father intervened and was able to cause the knife to be dropped.
Deputies took Taylor into custody and transported him to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Battery.