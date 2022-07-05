A 36-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested Friday night after he reportedly assaulted his parents, pushing one down some stairs, and shoving the other, possibly breaking their wrist.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to a report of a disturbance near Ammon Road and Greenwillow Lane, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
Dispatch advised the deputies that a woman and a man had been battered by their adult son, the release said. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the reported victims who identified Michael Jon Webster II as the suspect. Apparently, Webster arrived at the residence with a girlfriend who was not welcome by the homeowner and an argument ensued, the release said. During the argument Webster pushed one of the victims down some stairs and the other, his mother, was shoved as she tried to stop the altercation. The woman sustained a possible broken wrist from the fall, the release said.
Webster left the home prior to the deputies' arrival but was located and detained just after midnight by Idaho Falls Police officers at a hotel on North Holmes Avenue, the release said. Webster had drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax and unknown pills on his person, the release said.
Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on two felony charges for aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and possession of methamphetamine, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He also was booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a misdemeanor citation for battery.