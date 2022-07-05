A Bonneville County man wanted for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was arrested Saturday night following a report of attempted strangulation.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area at about 9:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman who may be injured in that area, a Sheriff's Office news release said. Dispatch advised deputies the woman may have been assaulted by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould.
Deputies encountered two vehicles traveling on Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the female victim in one vehicle and, shortly after, contacted Gould who was driving the other vehicle.
Deputies noticed multiple scrapes and bruises on the victim's legs, arms and hands as well as red marks on her neck, the release said. The victim told deputies she met Gould in that area to talk but an argument ensued, resulting in Gould grabbing her by the throat and putting her in a chokehold, the release said. The victim advised she had a hard time breathing and deputies noted her voice was raspy as she was coughing and struggling to speak to them.
In talking with Gould, deputies discovered his driver’s license was suspended and there was an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in Bonneville County. Gould was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and the outstanding misdemeanor warrant, the release said. Gould also was issued a citation for misdemeanor driving without privileges.