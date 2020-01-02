On January 1, 2020, at approximately 12pm, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was sent to a residence in the 3900 block of Slate St. to a report of a Domestic Battery that took place earlier in the day. The Deputy spoke with a female victim who reported an altercation with her intoxicated boyfriend, 24 year old Aaron T. Granados at around 2 am that morning. During the altercation the victim reported she was punched several times in the head followed by Granados grabbing her around the throat cutting and off her ability to breath. The Deputy noticed several bruises and injuries on the victim’s face that coincided with the information she had reported and was told that a young child witnessed parts of the altercation as well.
Granados was located at a relative’s house by Deputies where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Granados was booked into jail on charges of Felony Attempted Strangulation and Misdemeanor Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child.