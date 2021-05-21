A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after another driver reported he was driving erratically.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the witness, who did not give their name to the dispatcher, said the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Todd Douglas Tolbert, was swerving all over Sunnyside Road in a blue and white Ford pickup.
The witness said they believed the driver was intoxicated and that Tolbert cut off several other drivers. They said the pickup had a trailer attached, and that they saw children in the vehicle.
A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy located the truck near the intersection of South Ammon Road and 17th Street and performed a traffic stop. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that Tolbert was not violating traffic laws at the time of the stop, but that he believed the stop necessary based on the behavior reported by the witness.
Tolbert was identified after he gave the deputy his ID. The deputy reported smelling alcohol from the car, and that three children were in the backseat, all under the age of 6. An open bottle of Vodka was later found in the car.
Tolbert denied drinking alcohol, saying he had taken medication. The deputy performed a field sobriety test and tested Tolbert with a breathalyzer. Tolbert reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .198 for the first test and .204 for the second. The legal limit is .08.
The affidavit states Tolbert had a previous DUI conviction in 2017 in Bonneville County.
Tolbert was charged with driving under the influence with a prior felony conviction within the past 15 years, punishable with up to 10 years in prison and a one-year suspension of his driver's license. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor injury of a child and one count of driving with an open container of alcohol, also a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 1 in Bonneville County Court.