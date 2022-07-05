An 18-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after fleeing in his car from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday afternoon.
Jordan Lee Ghan was driving a black sports car with no front bumper or license plate west on East Lincoln Road near 25th East when he came up behind a deputy traveling in the same direction, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release said. The deputy observed Ghan's vehicle do an immediate U-turn and quickly accelerated away reaching speeds over 90 mph.
As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it was observed swerving in and out of traffic squeezing between vehicles in a small gap at North Ammon Road before proceeding south, the release said.
The deputy ended the pursuit, due to safety concerns, after observing Ghan's vehicle passing traffic at a high rate of speed in the median putting other motorists at risk, the release said.
An Idaho State Police officer in the area observed the same behavior and advised deputies the vehicle was last seen turning into Mobile Home Estates off 1st Street. Deputies searching the area located the unoccupied vehicle parked near North Eve Drive and Adam Lane, the release said. When deputies contacted the registered owner, they were told that Ghan should be the only person driving it. The vehicle owner contacted Ghan by phone who emerged from a residence a few blocks away. Ghan denied he had been driving the vehicle, telling deputies he had been at the residence for a while and a friend could vouch for him. However, deputies were able to confirm with the residence’s occupants that Ghan had arrived moments before.
Ghan was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony eluding. Felony eluding is punishable by up to five years in prison.