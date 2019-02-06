At approximately 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to an unresponsive child on Parri Dr. in Bonneville County. 30 year old James H. Dunkle contacted dispatch and reported that an 18 month old child had fallen off a bed and was unresponsive. As Deputies and Ambulance Personnel arrived they attended to the child who was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
Dunkle advised Deputies on scene that the child belongs to his girlfriend and he was babysitting for her while she was at work. Deputies noticed that injuries to the child were inconsistent with what Dunkle advised had happened and began questioning him further. During this time Dunkle admitted to causing physical injuries to the child.
At the hospital the child was found to have suffered several serious injuries to the head and body, that required a transport by life flight to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Utah for further treatment.
After being interviewed by Deputies, Dunkle was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Injury to a Child.
Deputies are still investigating this case and no further information is available at this time.