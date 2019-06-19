A Bonneville County man was arrested May 30 after he reportedly attacked a woman, nearly breaking her hand.
According to the probable cause affidavit, both the victim and a witness reported Jorge Melendez, 31, knocked her down during an argument.
Bonneville County Dispatch received a 911 call earlier in the day. The dispatcher called the number back and a man answered. He hung up when he learned it was dispatch. The dispatcher called again. A woman answered and said nothing had happened.
Sheriff's deputies located the house where the call originated and were met by Melendez. He had multiple scratches on his face that appeared to be from a recent altercation.
Law enforcement also met a woman in the house with multiple injuries. Deputies observed multiple bruises on her arms, legs and ribs. Her hand was swollen, and she could barely use her fingers.
The victim said Melendez had shoved her the night before, causing the hand injury. She went to see a doctor and was told it had almost broken.
The victim also said Melendez rushed her early in the morning when she went outside. She said she scratched his face hard enough to draw blood to make him stop. The witness told deputies she witnessed both attacks.
Melendez denied attacking the victim and said the scratches on his face were from his job.
Melendez was arrested and charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released to pretrial supervision and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.