A Bonneville County man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly chased a man with a hammer.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release, Victor Dennis Schwartz, 31, was at Falcon Drive on Saturday. A witness said she saw Schwartz parked near her residence and that he was acting strangely. The woman became nervous and told a man in the house.
The man told Schwartz he could not park near the residence because the parking lot was reserved for tenants. Schwartz reportedly became upset and agitated. He grabbed a hammer and began chasing the victim, who fled back into the house.
The witness, who said she saw Schwartz chase the victim, yelled that she was calling 911. She said Schwartz then returned to his car and drove away.
Deputies identified Schwartz by his car, but were unable to find him at his home or reach him by phone. He was located Sunday and taken to jail.
Schwartz first denied he had been to the residence, but then said he had been at the condos. Schwartz said he called law enforcement after the argument. He denied chasing anyone with a hammer.
Schwartz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000.
A no-contact order was issued between Schwartz and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 24 in Bonneville County Courthouse.