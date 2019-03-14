A Bonneville County man was arraigned on assault and drug charges Thursday after a woman reported he threatened multiple times to kill her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy Juan Marquez, 37, had threatened to kill her if she left his house. She contacted law enforcement Feb. 20 to report Marquez.
The victim stated she had lived with Marquez for two months. She said he had shown her a knife and told her if she left, he would use the knife to lift her tooth out. She said Marquez had taken her tablet computer to stop her from contacting her sister.
The victim said she argued with Marquez the night before about being kept in the house. Marquez reportedly held her down by her head on his bed. The victim said she bit his thumb, and that he pulled a tooth out while pulling his hand away. She told Marquez she needed to use the bathroom. When she was out of the room, the victim escaped and ran to a nearby house.
The deputy searched the residence with the victim, who showed him the knife Marquez threatened her with. The deputy smelled marijuana, and the victim said she and Marquez both used marijuana and methamphetamine.
The victim showed the deputy a plastic container with Marquez's drug stash. The deputy reported seeing bongs in the house.
When asked for permission to search the container and Marquez's room, the victim refused, saying she was frustrated the deputy was focusing on the drugs. The deputy told her he needed to investigate both the drugs and the assault.
The victim again refused, and the deputy contacted a prosecutor to apply for a search warrant. The victim refused to fill out a formal statement, saying she was afraid Marquez would retaliate.
After the warrant was issued, deputies found several bongs and pipes with marijuana and meth residue. Marijuana was found in the plastic container.
Marquez called the sheriff's office on Feb. 21 and denied he had threatened the victim. He agreed to meet with a deputy but never appeared. An arrest warrant was issued March 6 and returned Thursday.
Marquez was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 27 in Bonneville County Courthouse.