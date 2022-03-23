A Bonneville County man has been arrested after he reportedly told law enforcement he choked a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Alexander Vivar-Diaz, 28, attacked the woman after she told him to leave a dog alone.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Vivar-Diaz's residence around 10:12 p.m. March 16 in response to a 911 call from the victim.
Vivar-Diaz met the deputies, but did not initially tell them what happened. He said he had been drinking after work and came home.
The victim told deputies she was at the residence when she heard Vivar-Diaz come home. She said she heard the dog in the front room yelping and that she went to confront Vivar-Diaz.
The victim reportedly told Vivar-Diaz she was going to call the police after confronting him about the dog. She told deputies that Vivar-Diaz then came running toward her and grabbed her around the neck and squeezed until she could not breathe.
Vivar-Diaz reportedly stopped choking the victim. She told deputies three juvenile children, ages 5, 4 and 6 months, were present during the attack. She said she took the kids into another room after the incident and called 911.
A deputy wrote that he observed red marks on the victim's neck while speaking to her.
Vivar-Diaz spoke to the deputy again, saying he did not remember what had happened and that his hands hurt. He then reportedly told the deputy his hands hurt from grabbing the victim around the neck and choking her.
Vivar-Diaz was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
A no-contact order was issued in the case. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard ordered Vivar-Diaz to report to pretrial supervision after posting bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 29 in Bonneville County Court.