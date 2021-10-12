A Bonneville County man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly beat his neighbor until the apartment was covered with blood splatter.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the apartment complex where the victim and Ramon Castillo-Rincon, 26, lived in separate apartments at around 10:30 p.m.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim was bleeding severely when the deputy knocked on his door. He also reportedly had three lumps on his forehead and bruising around his face. The deputy observed several spots of blood splatter along the walls of the apartment.
The victim said Castillo-Rincon was the one who attacked him. The victim and his sister were taken to an ambulance while law enforcement investigated the scene.
The victim’s sister said Castillo-Rincon had been at the apartment for drinks. She said she left to go to a gas station, but that five minutes after leaving her brother called and asked her to come home.
Castillo-Rincon told the deputy he had been asleep and had not attacked the victim, though he admitted he had been to the victim’s apartment for a drink. His knuckles did not have marks as would be expected if he had punched the victim.
Castillo-Rincon was reportedly handcuffed after he became verbally aggressive with an officer. The deputy asked another resident who lived with Castillo-Rincon for the clothes Castillo-Rincon wore when he came home.
The boots and jeans Castillo-Rincon had reportedly worn were covered with blood, according to the affidavit.
The victim was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for treatment. During a second interview, the deputy noted one of the victim’s bruises was shaped as a straight line.
The victim’s sister returned to the apartment with the deputy. The affidavit notes there was blood on the floor near where the sister said Castillo-Rincon was sitting with the victim when she left.
The deputy wrote that much of the blood splatter was concentrated around the front door, and that the handle matched the shape of the victim’s bruise.
Castillo-Rincon was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in Bonneville County Court.