A Bonneville County man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly tried to choke a woman by pressing on her neck.
Randall Bowman, 64, reportedly pressed on the victim’s clavicle notch, preventing her from breathing.
Both Bowman and the victim said the confrontation began as an argument over whether a heater could cause a fire. They said they argued until it escalated to throwing household items at each other.
The victim said both of them had been drinking before the incident. After they threw items at each other, Bowman reportedly grabbed the victim and forced her to the ground. Bowman reportedly started choking the woman. The victim said she tried to tell him to stop, but she was unable to breathe. The victim said she bit Bowman on the arm in an attempt to make him stop.
Bowman reportedly stopped and the victim called 911. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence around 9:47 p.m.
The victim had blood on her face when deputies arrived. However, she said it was not her own blood, but Bowman’s. Bowman told deputies his head was cut when the victim threw a fan at him. He also said the blood on her face was his, and that it had dripped onto her during the incident.
“Based on the description of what (the victim) told me and the marks on her neck, chest and body, as well as the statement that Randall made about blood dripping onto (the victim) as well as the bite mark and (scratches on) Randall, l concluded that (the victim) had been on her back and that she had bitten Randall as he was pressing on her clavicle notch that restricted her airflow,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
Bowman was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Bonneville County Court.