A Bonneville County man with a history of domestic violence was arrested Thursday after he reportedly beat a woman then tried to run her over.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies she was on the phone with dispatch when Darren Mullins, 55, tried to run her over with his truck. She said she had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.
Deputies responded to the residence at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The adult victim said her mother woke her up because the mother's phone was missing and she feared Mullins, who lived at the residence, may have taken it.
While looking for the phone the victim found Mullins sitting in his truck while looking through her mother's phone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim said she asked Mullins to give her the phone. She said he became angry and told her he was going to "beat her ass."
The victim told deputies Mullins exited the truck, got on top of her and hit her multiple times. She said she used her arms to protect her face, but that Mullins hit her in the chest about 20 times.
The victim's mother reportedly intervened, using a metal water bottle to hit Mullins in the chest. They told deputies they were able to get Mullins off of the victim. He returned to the truck, but the victim grabbed the vehicle's keys before he could drive away.
The mother demanded her phone from Mullins. She said he threw it at her, causing it to break.
Mullins reportedly left for the property's front yard as the victim called 911. He reportedly entered a second truck and attempted to drive off. As he was leaving, he reportedly struck a wooden barrier along a canal. The victim said he hit the barrier multiple times while trying to leave.
The victim said she went to the front lawn while talking to a dispatcher so she could say which direction Mullins was heading. She said Mullins, still in the truck, turned his attention to her and drove toward her.
"If I had not moved, he would have hit me with his car," the victim told deputies, according to the affidavit.
The probable cause affidavit states deputies observed tire tracks in the front yard and damage to the wooden barrier by a canal. The victim had multiple visible injuries, including blood on her lips and bruises and scratch marks on her face, neck, arms and legs.
"If Darren comes back he will kill us," the victim's mother said to deputies.
Law enforcement learned on Thursday that Mullins was in Bingham County. Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies detained him.
Mullins reportedly told law enforcement that the victim attacked him without provocation while he was sitting in his truck. He said he tried to get away, but that the victim kept hitting him and bit his arm. He said he may have hit her, but was not sure.
Mullins denied throwing a phone at the victim's mother. He said he saw the victim talking to dispatch while he attempted to drive away, but denied trying to hit her.
Mullins was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of malicious injury to property, also a misdemeanor. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 28 in Bonneville County Court.