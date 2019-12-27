A Bonneville County man has been arrested after, law enforcement said, he held a knife to a woman's throat, tried to strangle her and forced her to perform a sexual act.
Sheriff's deputies reported Thursday morning to a street in Bonneville County north of Ammon to check on the welfare of a woman who was believed to be the victim of domestic battery. Deputies said they made contact with the woman and others present and started to investigate several instances of domestic violence that had happened the day before and over the past few weeks.
Deputies said they observed multiple signs of injury on the woman. They initially wrote Fabian Taguinod, 29, a citation for misdemeanor battery and left the residence. Afterward, the woman and witnesses told deputies Taguinod had held a knife to the woman's neck, tried to strangle her and forced her into a sexual act.
Deputies got the woman help from the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls, then contacted Taguinod again, who denied the allegations. He was booked into Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of rape, aggravated assault and attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child, said Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Taguinod was arraigned Friday before Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert on felony charges of domestic battery with traumatic injury and attempted strangulation, where bond was set at $35,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, according to court records. A no contact order was issued for the alleged victim. Attempted strangulation carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while the battery charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
The investigation is still ongoing, deputies said, and no further information will be released at this time.