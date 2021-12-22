A 26-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested early Wednesday on multiple charges after Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and an Idaho Falls Police officer found him passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with the transmission still in drive.
A caller contacted dispatch just before 2 a.m. advising of a car in the left-hand turn lane of Lincoln Road and North Yellowstone Highway with a driver who appeared to be passed out, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
Sheriff's deputies and an Idaho Falls officer were in the vicinity and responded to find Skyler S. Standley passed out behind the steering wheel, the release said.
Standley was awakened by a deputy who detained him after seeing a large amount of pills scattered in the front seat, the release said. When asked about the pills, Standley reportedly told deputies they were “dirty 30s” containing fentanyl and that he had smoked some of the pills earlier in the day.
An ensuing search of Standley’s vehicle and uncovered a drug pipe along with more than 7 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of marijuana wax and a total of 179 suspected fentanyl pills, the release said.
Standley also was in possession of a .22 caliber revolver found in his pocket.
Standley was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for possession of fentanyl pills and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
While on scene deputies learned that Standley had been previously convicted of a felony drug possession crime prohibiting him from being in possession of a firearm. As a result, Standley also was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Standley was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, each punishable with up to seven years in prison, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, punishable with up to five years in prison. He also was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in Bonneville County Court.