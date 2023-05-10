Neal

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal discusses his intention to seek longer penalties for gun and drug offenders at a press conference Tuesday. 

 JOHNATHAN HOGAN / jhogan@postregister.com

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal and U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced plans Tuesday to ask for longer criminal sentences in cases involving drugs and guns. 

The prosecutors announced the new initiatives with law enforcement officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police beside them in what Neal described as a show of unity.


