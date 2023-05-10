Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal and U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced plans Tuesday to ask for longer criminal sentences in cases involving drugs and guns.
The prosecutors announced the new initiatives with law enforcement officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police beside them in what Neal described as a show of unity.
On the state side, Neal said he will be pushing for fewer sentences of probation and retained jurisdiction in cases where a repeat offender is in possession of a gun, in violation of Idaho laws against convicted felons possessing firearms.
Neal, who took over the prosecutor's office just under a year ago after winning the Republican primary election for county prosecutor, said he was motivated by the increase in gun and drug offenses compared to his time as a deputy prosecutor in the mid 2000s.
"There was a much different landscape than what I'm seeing now," Neal said.
Both prosecutors and police said gun and drug crimes tend to overlap, with Hurwit citing a federal case in which drug dealer Simon Martinez was caught with 23 guns. Martinez was convicted of trafficking more than 50 pounds of meth from California to Idaho.
Neal said his office will coordinate with Hurwit's to send more cases to federal court, where defendants typically face mandatory minimums if convicted.
Hurwit cited the work of Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe McLane, who has prosecuted 39 cases in Idaho involving firearms.
Hurwit also said federal prosecutions could relieve costs for the state and counties to incarcerate people, since their prison time would be served in a federal prison. Idaho prisons have struggled in recent years to keep space open for those sentenced to prison, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neal said the decision to focus on moving cases to federal court is partially a response to the Idaho Legislature turning down a bill that would add mandatory minimum sentences for trafficking fentanyl in Idaho.
Other drugs, including meth, heroin and cocaine, carry mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted. The House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee heard testimony from law enforcement earlier this year requesting it pass a bill adding mandatory minimums. The law died in committee, however, after critics raised concerns about whether the proposed trafficking minimum of 7 grams was low enough that a drug addict could be charged as a trafficker.
"Our reliance on the federal prosecutor is a result of us not having adequate legal tools," Neal said.
Neal and Hurwit also appeared at a town hall at Thunder Ridge High School in Ammon where Neal suggested child pornography cases could also be increasingly taken to federal court to increase sentences, though he told residents the same could not be done for sexual assault, which is not prosecuted under federal law.
"I share the frustration of the community on what we are seeing on sentencing outcomes," Neal said.
Neal said he felt judges focus too much on the offender's personal situation, and that in cases of repeat drug and gun offenders their should be longer prison terms instead of probation or retained jurisdiction.
