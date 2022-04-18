Bonneville County Public Defender John Thomas is joining the defense team for Lori Vallow after she was declared competent to participate in court proceedings.
Defense Attorney James Archibald filed a Thursday motion to appoint Thomas as co-counsel and it was accepted by District Judge Steve Boyce on Friday.
In his motion to add Thomas as an attorney, Archibald noted that Thomas has experience defending clients facing capital punishment, and the possibility that Vallow will face the death penalty.
"The appointment of co-counsel is necessary in providing effective assistance of counsel in this potential death penalty case," Archibald wrote in his motion.
Special Prosecutor Rob Wood has not indicated whether he intends to seek the death penalty against Vallow. He has said he will seek the death penalty against her husband Chad Daybell, who is being represented by private attorney John Prior.
Vallow is charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, after her children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found dead and buried in Daybell's backyard in Salem.
Daybell faces similar charges for the children's deaths, as well as an additional murder charge for the death of his wife, Tammy Daybell, who died a month before he married Vallow. Vallow has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection to Tammy Daybell's death.
The motion to add Thomas to the defense team was filed three days after Vallow was found to be competent to contribute to her own defense. Boyce declared her unable to participate in her own defense in June and she has been receiving mental health treatment from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Vallow originally was represented by a private attorney, Mark Means.
Means was disqualified from the case in December after Boyce ruled his previous representation of Daybell created a conflict of interest between Means and Vallow. Boyce also noted Means' bizarre court filings, including one in which he accused the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of conspiring with the prosecution.
Vallow's case has drawn national attention since her children were first reported missing. She came under investigation in November 2019 after J.J. Vallow's grandparents reported concerns for the 7-year-old boy's safety. Vallow fled to Hawaii with Daybell after falsely claiming the children were with a friend in Arizona.
Vallow was arrested in Hawaii and extradited in 2020 after she ignored a court order to present her children in court. The children's bodies were found in June 2020.
Thomas has experience with high profile cases, most notably representing Christopher Tapp, who was falsely convicted of murder and rape until he was exonerated.
As two of the few defense attorneys qualified to handle capital cases, Archibald and Thomas have worked together in the past, including on the defense of Erik Ohlson, who was convicted for murdering his pregnant girlfriend in 2019 in Teton County.