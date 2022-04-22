Amid rising fentanyl sales and deaths in Idaho Falls, Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse met with Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday to discuss the drug's increasing prevalence in eastern Idaho.
A sheriff's office news release said that in less than four months this year, deputies have confiscated three times as many fentanyl pills as were seized in all of 2021.
Little mentioned the meeting in an interview on Fox Business in which he was interviewed about the creation of the "American Governors' Border Strike Force," a multistate effort involving GOP governors from 26 states.
Hulse also praised Little's "Operation Esto Perpetua," an initiative to create conversations across the state about how drugs are affecting local communities and to come up with recommendations on how to act on those drugs.
"The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office is pleased to see “Operation Esto Perpetua” gather stakeholders from different cross sections of Idaho to gather data and identify the impact to communities," the news release said. "The work of this task force will ultimately bring solutions for Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice System to be more effective in intercepting these illegal drugs and holding these criminals accountable, whether it’s through local interdiction and education or partnerships with other states and agencies."
The sheriff's office release stated that half of the drug overdose calls it has responded to so far in 2022 have involved fentanyl. Of the overdose calls that resulted in death, the sheriff's office estimates two-thirds involved fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was created as a pain killer for cancer patients that could be applied through patches. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine, and as little as 2 milligrams can be fatal.
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, fentanyl is involved in 53% of all overdose deaths nationwide. In 2020 there were an estimated 42,700 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 75,673 opioid-related deaths between April 2020 and April 2021, a sharp increase from the 56,064 deaths from the same time period the year before. The CDC attributed the increase in part to the growing use of fentanyl.
"The danger in these pills and other illegal drugs laced with fentanyl, is a user cannot tell if there is a lethal dose in what they are taking," BCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell wrote in the release. "With fentanyl, a lethal dose can be as small as a few grains of salt."
Fentanyl has drawn growing concerns among law enforcement as it's become more popular over heroin and methamphetamine. In September, the Drug Enforcement Administration put out a warning that the drug was becoming more common in every state, and that fentanyl pills are sometimes made to look like other medications, such as Xanax, OxyContin, Adderall and Vicodin.
The Idaho Falls Police Department has also expressed concerns about the drug. Capt. Bill Squires told members of the Idaho Falls City Council in March that just a couple years ago, officers used Naloxone, an overdose treatment medication, on rare occasions, but now use it nearly every day.
"Fentanyl is destroying our community just like it's destroying every community," Squires said.