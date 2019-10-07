The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male and female suspect involved in multiple thefts in the area. Deputies have connected several thefts over the past month to these two suspects who may be driving a white Nissan Juke with a sunroof and bearing Utah license plates. If anyone has information regarding these two suspects, the vehicle, or any criminal activity we ask they contact a Deputy through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or via facebook @crime-stoppers-idaho-falls-bonneville.