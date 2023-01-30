Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous following a fight in Swan Valley on Thursday night.
Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 p.m. in response to a report that at least two people had been fighting. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with two other individuals, a sheriff's office news release said.
The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Matthew L. Roberson, left the scene as deputies and an Idaho State Police trooper arrived.
Roberson now has a felony warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Roberson should not be approached, the release said.
Roberson remained at large as of Monday afternoon, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. Tips and information also can be reported anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.
East Idaho Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Roberson's arrest.
Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the case.
