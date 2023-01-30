Matthew L. Roberson

Roberson

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous following a fight in Swan Valley on Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 p.m. in response to a report that at least two people had been fighting. It was reported the suspect was in possession of a gun and had been in an altercation with two other individuals, a sheriff's office news release said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.