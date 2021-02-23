The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two deputies who fired their weapons during a standoff in Bingham County on Feb. 14 that ended with the deputies fatally shooting a man who was reportedly firing on law enforcement.
Sgt. Jared Hurt and Deputy Chad Lenz shot and killed 51-year-old Bruce Diehl, of Shelley, after Diehl reportedly shot at law enforcement and threatened to kill deputies.
The Bonneville County SWAT team had responded to assist Bingham County deputies after Diehl was found in an abandoned house. He reportedly told deputies they "would leave in a body bag," if they entered the house.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Hurt and Lenz have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is typical in officer-involved shootings. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, one of six officer-involved shootings under investigation during a period of unprecedented gun violence in eastern Idaho.