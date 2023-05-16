N Ammon Rd crash 05 2023 1

A two-vehicle crash took place May 11, 2023, near the area of North Ammon Road and Iona Road. There was only one occupant in the overturned vehicle and one occupant in the parked safety truck that was in the construction zone. The driver was cited for traffic violations and the crash is still under investigation.

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office photo

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is putting more deputies on patrol duty for the next two weeks to watch for seat belt violations and inattentive drivers.

The patrol increase is part of a statewide effort by law enforcement to encourage drivers to drive safely.


