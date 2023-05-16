A two-vehicle crash took place May 11, 2023, near the area of North Ammon Road and Iona Road. There was only one occupant in the overturned vehicle and one occupant in the parked safety truck that was in the construction zone. The driver was cited for traffic violations and the crash is still under investigation.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is putting more deputies on patrol duty for the next two weeks to watch for seat belt violations and inattentive drivers.
The patrol increase is part of a statewide effort by law enforcement to encourage drivers to drive safely.
The effort also comes two weeks before the start of the 100 deadliest days, the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day which sees large increases in the number of car and traffic accidents.
"Springtime brings more travelers on our roads, including motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians, which makes it more important than ever to pay complete attention to your driving," Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said in a news release.
Lovell cited a recent example of a crash in which a driver going over the speed limit crashed into a parked traffic safety vehicle at a construction site.
The driver reportedly told deputies they had reached down to pick something off of the floor before the crash. No one was seriously injured in the crash, which Lovell attributed to the driver's seat belt and airbags, though he added that several construction workers were put in danger.
"Far too often our deputies respond to crashes that could’ve been prevented completely by paying attention and obeying traffic laws," Lovell wrote in the release. "That’s why the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office participates in mobilizations like these to help remind motorists how important it is to wear your seat belt and take advantage of the safety systems in your vehicle."
