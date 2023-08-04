Rexanna M. Johnston

Rexanna M. Johnston

 Photo courtesy of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

BOISE — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested an Idaho Falls woman on Wednesday, August 2, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Rexanna M. Johnston, 32, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. She is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.


