A Bonneville County woman was arrested Tuesday night after law enforcement reportedly found 11.7 ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a car in which Angelina Larae Norton, 60, was a passenger after being informed by a detective that they were driving away from a storage unit. Detectives had earlier obtained a search warrant for the storage unit as part of an ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement reportedly saw the driver of the car Norton was in commit several traffic violations, giving them cause to perform a traffic stop. A K-9 was called to the stop and indicated drugs were detected within the car.
During a search of the car, police found a green lunchbox that Norton said was hers. Inside was the 11.7 ounces of meth, as well as a small amount of marijuana and Psylocibin mushrooms. More marijuana was found next to the cooler, which Norton reportedly said belonged to her.
Norton was arrested and charged with trafficking between 200 and 400 grams of methamphetamine, punishable with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
After her arraignment, Norton was released to pretrial supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 29 in Bonneville County Court.