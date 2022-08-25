A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly threatened her roommate with a knife.
Marilyn Jones, 65, denied that she threatened the victim when questioned by police, but admitted she held the knife and pointed it at the victim during an argument.
A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the home around 8:55 a.m. The victim told the deputy that Jones threatened to throw a knife at her for wasting food.
Jones told the deputy that her roommate had come home, ate some corn chips, then "dumped" the rest of them onto the floor. Jones said the chips belonged to her, though the deputy writes in the probable cause affidavit that they would be considered shared property under the law.
Jones said she began yelling at the victim, and that she was holding a butcher knife because she was cutting cardboard boxes. She denied that she threatened to throw the knife at the victim, but admitted she was holding the knife while yelling. She also admitted that one point she pointed the knife at the victim and yelled at her to "get out of my face."
Jones was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim, and she was released to pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 6 in Bonneville County Court.