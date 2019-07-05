A Bonneville County man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly tried to stab a woman.
Johnny Lynn Martinez Jr., 36, believed the victim knew about an incident of abuse of a child. According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office report, Martinez became agitated when the victim said she did not know about any abuse.
The victim told law enforcement Martinez threatened to kill her by stabbing her. The victim saw him enter the kitchen and open a knife drawer. She ran into a bedroom and locked the door. Martinez was banging on the door when she called 911.
When deputies arrived, they saw Martinez outside the house. He fled into the garage where law enforcement detained him. Martinez denied threatening to stab or kill the victim, saying they were fighting over dinner.
A witness confirmed Martinez had threatened to kill the victim with a knife and chased her into the bedroom. The knife was found on the kitchen counter.
Martinez was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 17 in Bonneville County Courthouse.