The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a report Sunday that a man had attempted to choke and smother a woman.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim told a deputy Jason Lee Bell, 38, held a blanket over the victim's mouth in an attempt to suffocate her.
The victim said the two had been drinking whiskey in the living room at their residence when she left, entered a bathroom and sat in front of its door to stop Bell from entering. Bell reportedly forced his way in and put his hand around the victim's neck, choking her.
Bell then reportedly grabbed a blanket and held it over the victim's mouth and nose, preventing her from breathing. She said Bell stopped, and that she ran to the garage to call 911.
The affidavit states the victim was intoxicated and the deputy had trouble understanding her. The deputy wrote he would re-interview the victim at a later date. During the second interview, she repeated her story, adding that she now had pain in her back while sitting up.
The deputy observed injuries on the victim, including dried blood on her hand and around her mouth, and red marks on her neck. The victim also reportedly had a broken blood vessel in her eye from the incident.
Bell told the deputy the incident started when he took the whiskey from the victim to stop her from drinking. Bell denied attacking the victim and claimed she caused her own injuries, including the broken blood vessel.
Bell was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with felony domestic violence, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Bell and the victim. His bond was set at $70,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23 in Bonneville District Court.