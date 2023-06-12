The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday after he reportedly admitted to pointing a gun at a passing driver.
The incident reportedly happened at 55th East, where a man said Nolan Thomas, 54, waved at him, then pointed what looked like a rifle at his car.
The victim called 911, and the call was routed to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and its deputies were the first to respond to the scene. The deputies determined the incident happened in Bonneville County and contacted its sheriff’s office.
Thomas reportedly ran toward the victim’s car at an intersection around 10:56 a.m. The victim told deputies he turned to talk to Thomas, but that Thomas ran back inside his residence and came out with the gun.
The gun was later determined to be a BB gun and was seized by Jefferson County deputies.
The victim said Thomas kept pointing the gun at him and looking down the sights as the victim dialed 911. When Jefferson County deputies arrived, Thomas reportedly went into his residence and refused to answer the door.
Bonneville deputies tried to speak with Thomas. The affidavit says he “came running out the front door,” when they approached and denied threatening anyone with a gun.
Thomas reportedly told the deputies he “wasn’t going to shoot, he was just playing a game called war.” He said the gun wasn’t loaded.
A deputy told Thomas it didn’t matter if the gun was real or if it was loaded, it was still illegal to point it at anyone.
Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 23 in Bonneville County Court.
