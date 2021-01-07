A Bonneville County man was arrested New Year's eve after he reportedly attacked a woman in front of a child.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy Ricardo Sanchez, 39, hit her in the face with a broomstick, injuring her face.
The affidavit states the deputy was familiar with Sanchez from prior calls, including an incident two days prior for which he was cited for misdemeanor battery.
The victim said she was preparing for work when Sanchez began throwing items at her without provocation. He then reportedly grabbed the broom and struck her in the face.
The deputy reported observing red marks and bruising on the victim's face.
A child at the residence told the deputy he had not seen the altercation but heard the victim scream. He said he heard the two yelling at each other, and heard Sanchez hit the victim, "but he tries to block it out when it happens."
When the deputy attempted to speak with Sanchez, he said he would not speak to the deputy and that nothing had happened. He attempted to return to the residence and told the deputy he would not come back out.
Sanchez was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery with an enhancement for being in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $30,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in Bonneville District Court.