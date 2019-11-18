A Bonneville County man was arrested early Sunday after he drove a stolen Ford truck through a field and into a ditch.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 49th North and 5th East just before 4 a.m. after a man reported a truck had driven through his gate and trespassed on his property.
Deputies located the truck, but when they activated their lights the driver, 33-year-old Braxton Adams, turned and drove into a nearby farm field. The truck had been reported stolen earlier that night.
The truck was immobilized after Adams drove it into a ditch. He briefly attempted to flee on foot before giving up and surrendering to the deputies. He told law enforcement he was under the influence of methamphetamine.
The damage caused to the gates and fields was estimated to cost $7,000. Adams was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment before being taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Adams was charged with felony malicious injury to property and felony eluding, both punishable with up to five years in prison. In a separate case, he was charged with two counts of grand theft, both punishable with up to 14 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 in both cases.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.