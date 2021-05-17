A Bonneville County man was arrested Saturday for reportedly threatening a neighbor with a hammer.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a residence on North Eve Drive at 3:45 p.m. The neighbor said Ricky John Bruffett, 22, came to his house and accused his wife of stealing Bruffett's laptop.
The victim said he told Bruffett to get off of his property. He said that Bruffett pulled a hammer out of his back pocket and held it over his head as if he were going to hit the victim.
The victim said he went into his house to grab a knife and that Bruffett returned to his own house.
A deputy went to Bruffett's residence and spoke to his parents. The father claimed Bruffett had left the residence. The deputy asked to search the property and found Bruffett hiding behind several items.
Bruffett told the deputy he had been by the property's fence when the victim approached him and asked him if he wanted to fight. Bruffett said the victim said he had a gun and threatened to shoot Bruffett. He claimed the neighbor was with a drug cartel. The deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Bruffett appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
The deputy learned Bruffett had warrants for his arrest. When he told Bruffett of the warrants, Bruffett asked to give some belongings to his parents. He then reportedly attempted to flee on foot.
The deputies gave chase. One of the deputies reported they attempted to use a Taser, but did not hit Bruffett. The second deputy caught up to Bruffett in the parking lot of Cloverdale Elementary School. Bruffett reportedly ignored commands to lay down on his stomach, took up a fighting stance, claimed to be Satan and told the deputy to shoot him.
The deputy used a Taser on Bruffett. However, Bruffett was able to get up and flee through back several backyards. When the deputy caught up to him, Bruffett reportedly picked up a large stick and refused to put it down. The deputy used his Taser a second time, causing Bruffett to fall into a canal.
Bruffett was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be checked for injuries from the altercation before being taken to Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Bruffett and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 28 in Bonneville District Court.