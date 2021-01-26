A Bonneville County man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly choked a woman, then took her phone to stop her from contacting police.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies Jesus Olvera Vallejo, 30, had hit and choked her before, but that she had been afraid to contact police.
The victim said Vallejo attacked her after she refused to have sex with him and that he choked her with both hands, preventing her from breathing.
Vallejo then left for work. The victim said he took her phone, preventing her from calling the police. She was able to call the police after he returned the phone to her later in the day.
The victim said her voice sounded different after Vallejo choked her. She said he had also choked her eight days earlier. She said there had been various previous incidents of abuse, including one where Vallejo reportedly dragged her through the house by her hair.
Deputies observed scratch marks on the victim's neck, as well as a bruise the size of a finger.
Vallejo told police he had been out drinking with friends before returning home. He said the victim attacked him first, hitting him multiple times before he hit back. He said he struck her in the neck in self-defense. He denied taking her phone.
The deputy asked to look inside Vallejo's mouth, noting that he had braces. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that there were no cuts on his inner mouth, and that he would have expected to find a cut if the victim had hit Vallejo in the face.
Vallejo was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Bonneville District Court.